Lukashenko: Domestic Military-Industrial Complex Is Priority in High-Tech Sectors
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his greetings to the participants and guests of the XII International Exhibition of Armament and Military Equipment, MILEX-2025, as reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.
"In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, we hold this prestigious forum in honor of our common heroes. The generation of victors entrusted us with the duty to preserve peace and freedom on our homeland, achieved at an unprecedented high cost. In pursuit of this goal, we, the allied nations, are enhancing our defense capabilities and strengthening cooperation in the field of security. By developing our domestic military-industrial complex as one of the priority high-tech sectors of the economy, we are shaping the image of a nation confidently standing guard over its national interests and sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus," the greeting states.
"Ladies and gentlemen, I am convinced that the international exhibition of armament and military equipment will enable a wide range of specialists and experts to familiarize themselves with the most advanced achievements of both Belarusian manufacturers and our foreign partners. May the military-technical capabilities of our country help us collectively respond to the challenges of our time, ensuring a safe future for our citizens," President Lukashenko emphasized.
He also wished the participants and guests of MILEX-2025 productive work, high business activity, and successful implementation of new cooperation projects for the peaceful development of states.