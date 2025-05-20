Lukashenko: Domestic Military-Industrial Complex Is Priority in High-Tech Sectors

"In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, we hold this prestigious forum in honor of our common heroes. The generation of victors entrusted us with the duty to preserve peace and freedom on our homeland, achieved at an unprecedented high cost. In pursuit of this goal, we, the allied nations, are enhancing our defense capabilities and strengthening cooperation in the field of security. By developing our domestic military-industrial complex as one of the priority high-tech sectors of the economy, we are shaping the image of a nation confidently standing guard over its national interests and sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus," the greeting states.