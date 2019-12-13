Lukashenko: Electoral campaigns have become a battlefield

BELTA

Electoral campaigns have long ceased to be a technical procedure and have turned into a battlefield today. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on September 19 at a meeting with the heads of electoral bodies of the CIS countries, reports BELTA.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the Advisory Council of Heads of Electoral Bodies of the CIS member states was established quite recently. According to him, this indicates how much importance the Commonwealth countries attach to the organization of elections and referendums, the improvement of electoral legislation.

"Electoral campaigns have long ceased to be a technical procedure. This is already a battlefield in the pre-election and election periods, where the main actor is the bodies of the Central Election Commission", the President emphasized.