Lukashenko: EU Transformed in Totalitarian Military Bloc with Explicit Revanchist Sentiments
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on May 9 during his speech at the military parade in Minsk, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War that the European Union has transformed into a totalitarian military-political bloc with openly revanchist sentiments. This was reported by BELTA.
"Our heroes endured and triumphed. They taught Europe a lesson that, as we thought, would be learned. But in reality, the Western elites are unteachable. The EU, originally created as a political and economic union, has actually transformed into a totalitarian military-political bloc with clearly revanchist moods," declared the Belarusian leader.