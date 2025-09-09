Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Arrives on Visit to Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38f443ff-321b-4d92-8f0a-fe85826ea6a2/conversions/32cef14e-c79f-48e5-92c4-e5b43321c221-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38f443ff-321b-4d92-8f0a-fe85826ea6a2/conversions/32cef14e-c79f-48e5-92c4-e5b43321c221-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38f443ff-321b-4d92-8f0a-fe85826ea6a2/conversions/32cef14e-c79f-48e5-92c4-e5b43321c221-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38f443ff-321b-4d92-8f0a-fe85826ea6a2/conversions/32cef14e-c79f-48e5-92c4-e5b43321c221-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Head of Hungarian Foreign Ministry Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Minsk on a visit. A meeting of the Belarusian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held on September 10.

It will be chaired by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and his Hungarian counterpart. It is planned to discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, transport, tourism, education and science.

Szijjarto has previously visited Minsk several times. At the end of October 2024, he held talks with his Belarusian counterpart in the capital of the Republic. Following the talks, Ryzhenkov noted that Belarus and Hungary have seriously intensified their interaction out of a sense of healthy pragmatism.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 12, 1992. The Embassy of Belarus in Budapest opened in January 2000, the Embassy of Hungary in Minsk - in December 2007. Since 2014, the Honorary Consulate of Hungary has been operating in Brest.

In 2024, Hungary included Belarus in the "National Card" program of the Republic, which simplified entry into the country and obtaining a residence permit.