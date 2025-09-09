3.66 BYN
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Arrives on Visit to Minsk
Head of Hungarian Foreign Ministry Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Minsk on a visit. A meeting of the Belarusian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held on September 10.
It will be chaired by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and his Hungarian counterpart. It is planned to discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, transport, tourism, education and science.
Szijjarto has previously visited Minsk several times. At the end of October 2024, he held talks with his Belarusian counterpart in the capital of the Republic. Following the talks, Ryzhenkov noted that Belarus and Hungary have seriously intensified their interaction out of a sense of healthy pragmatism.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 12, 1992. The Embassy of Belarus in Budapest opened in January 2000, the Embassy of Hungary in Minsk - in December 2007. Since 2014, the Honorary Consulate of Hungary has been operating in Brest.
In 2024, Hungary included Belarus in the "National Card" program of the Republic, which simplified entry into the country and obtaining a residence permit.
Belarus and Hungary have trusting and open relations. Political cooperation is developing, bilateral contacts are strengthening, including in the energy sector. The countries agreed to develop bilateral contacts in the nuclear energy sector. In May, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus, the Belarusian NPP and the Paks II NPP signed a roadmap for cooperation for 2025-2027. It includes activities to exchange expertise in the development of nuclear energy infrastructure, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, handling radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel, and scientific and technical support for the operation of NPPs.