Tusk Calls Emergency Cabinet Meeting over Drone Attack

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called an emergency meeting of the Cabinet in connection with allegations of violation of the country's airspace. This was announced by government spokesman Adam Szlapka on Platform X, RIA Novosti reports.

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk is holding a meeting with ministers responsible for state security. The Prime Minister has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers for 08:00 (09:00 Moscow time), " Szlapka wrote.

Earlier, Tusk said that Poland's airspace was violated at night and the threat is being eliminated. Polish media, citing a NOTAM from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, reported that four Polish airports, including Warsaw, were closed on the night of September 10 due to "unscheduled military activity related to ensuring national security." The Polish military, in turn, claims that they shot down several drones that violated their airspace.