Agreement Signed to Resume Cooperation between IAEA and Iran

The IAEA and Tehran are resuming cooperation. The corresponding agreement was signed in Cairo by the head of the international organization Grossi and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi.

The parties also agreed on the conditions for resuming the activities of the international organization's experts in the Islamic Republic. It was suspended in connection with the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. As Araghchi stated, in the event of a resumption of hostile actions, including the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions, Iran will completely cease cooperation with the IAEA.