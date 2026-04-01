Lukashenko Explains How SVO Experience Influenced Training of Belarusian Army

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko explained how the experience of the Russian Special Military Operation (SVO) is being incorporated into military training. The head of state made the remarks while summing up the results of a comprehensive inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, BelTA reports.

"In modern warfare, esteemed officers, everything is important. Officer training—physical training, the degree to which servicemen master the weapons entrusted to them, the physical of personnel. Again, from the SVO, from Wagner. They warned me: 'Alexander Grigoryevich, look at physical training.' They said: 'We saw this in war.' If a soldier or officer is fit and prepared, they will survive. If they can't run, take cover, or dodge a bullet, they won't survive," the President said.