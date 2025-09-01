Lukashenko Explains Why He and Putin Must Attend Parade in Beijing

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia are expected to attend the parade in Beijing, which will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japanese Militarism and mark the end of World War II. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin in Beijing, reports BELTA.

“Regarding the parade, they were with us in Moscow. They celebrated our Victory with us (referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s presence at the May 9 parade in Moscow this year). Of course, no matter how difficult it may be, we have to be here. And thank you for the invitation to this parade. After all, more than thirty heads of state will be present at the parade,” said Alexander Lukashenko.