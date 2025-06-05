Lukashenko extends greetings on 900th anniversary of Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Belarus on the 900th anniversary of the founding of the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent. This significant milestone was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The Holy Monastery, he noted, rightfully stands as a spiritual beacon of Belarus, a sacred gathering place for all Christians. He emphasized that the relics of Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent serve as a source of prayer for healing and solace, with believers expressing gratitude with love in their hearts for divine aid.

President Lukashenko highlighted the diligent preservation of an essential element of Belarusian cultural identity—an enduring testament to the labors of this venerable Orthodox ascetic. “Having completed the restoration of the convent and restored its original splendor, we have made a priceless contribution to the preservation of our historical heritage. May the ringing of the bells fortify faith in God, strengthen the unity of the Belarusian people, and multiply the achievements of our nation,” he stated.