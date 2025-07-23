3.73 BYN
Muraveyko: Preparation for "Zapad-2025" Exercises Enters Final Phase
The troop deployment areas have been agreed upon, command centers have been set up, and the training grounds where the main scenarios will take place have been designated. All these facilities are prepared and meet the requirements for the upcoming maneuvers, which are incorporated into the exercise plan.
Pavel Muraveyko also emphasized that this time, the military intentionally avoided offensive scenarios. The exercises will feature exclusively defensive episodes, aimed at protecting and ensuring the security of the Union State.
Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces and Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, stated:
"Considering that Belarus is constantly accused of aggressive intentions, we decided to move the exercise areas away from our borders. This was done to eliminate any insinuations and to prevent any irritation caused by our troop activities. However, I would like to stress that this process should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness, loyalty, or a response to any claims. We did this solely as a step toward stabilizing the situation and reassuring the international community. Yet, for some reason, our Western colleagues are beginning to exploit this. Poland announced that it is ready to conduct a division-scale exercise near our borders in the Grodno Region, in the Białowieża Forest. Lithuania is relocating its "Iron Wolf" brigade to the Pabrade training ground and plans to conduct exercises there just 15 km from our border. In these conditions, we reserve the right to decide and move our individual units during the exercises to practice exclusively defensive episodes, including along the directions I mentioned."
The Ministry of Defense also highlighted that, due to the scaled-down scope of the maneuvers, the troop numbers involved in the exercises have been reduced by about half. During the training episodes, the latest achievements of modern military science will be used, including drones, electronic warfare systems, and various robotic and automated complexes.