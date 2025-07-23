The troop deployment areas have been agreed upon, command centers have been set up, and the training grounds where the main scenarios will take place have been designated. All these facilities are prepared and meet the requirements for the upcoming maneuvers, which are incorporated into the exercise plan.

"Considering that Belarus is constantly accused of aggressive intentions, we decided to move the exercise areas away from our borders. This was done to eliminate any insinuations and to prevent any irritation caused by our troop activities. However, I would like to stress that this process should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness, loyalty, or a response to any claims. We did this solely as a step toward stabilizing the situation and reassuring the international community. Yet, for some reason, our Western colleagues are beginning to exploit this. Poland announced that it is ready to conduct a division-scale exercise near our borders in the Grodno Region, in the Białowieża Forest. Lithuania is relocating its "Iron Wolf" brigade to the Pabrade training ground and plans to conduct exercises there just 15 km from our border. In these conditions, we reserve the right to decide and move our individual units during the exercises to practice exclusively defensive episodes, including along the directions I mentioned."