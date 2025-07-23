Iran Aims to Expand Cooperation Areas with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd9d782d-80ee-4e96-8f9f-ef6d37a74d7c/conversions/a27d214a-c524-45da-8e37-7fcfa80a70f7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd9d782d-80ee-4e96-8f9f-ef6d37a74d7c/conversions/a27d214a-c524-45da-8e37-7fcfa80a70f7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd9d782d-80ee-4e96-8f9f-ef6d37a74d7c/conversions/a27d214a-c524-45da-8e37-7fcfa80a70f7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd9d782d-80ee-4e96-8f9f-ef6d37a74d7c/conversions/a27d214a-c524-45da-8e37-7fcfa80a70f7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Promoting the interests of both nations and strengthening interparliamentary ties are actively supported by the work of the Belarusian-Iranian friendship groups. Belarus and Iran discussed the results of their bilateral interactions and outlined new avenues for growth during the visit of an Iranian parliamentary delegation to our country.

The scope of interests is broad-covering mechanical engineering, woodworking, petrochemicals, cultural and humanitarian sectors, and tourism.

Minsk and Tehran are working toward further strengthening the friendship between the two peoples and creating favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Iranian parliamentary delegation, led by the head of the Iran Islamic Consultative Assembly’s working group, continues its visit to the Republic of Belarus.

"Belarus and Iran actively cooperate on issues related to agriculture and the supply of potash fertilizers. We hope that the list of cooperation areas will expand, and after this productive visit, trade turnover will increase significantly. Additionally, with the resumption of direct air traffic between Minsk and Tehran, the number of business contacts between our countries will grow," noted Ali AsgarBaghersadeh, head of the Iran Islamic Consultative Assembly’s working group on cooperation with the National Assembly of Belarus.

It is expected that a wide range of issues related to interparliamentary cooperation will be discussed-covering trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres-as well as the exchange of experience in legislative activities and opinions on various pressing international issues.

"We discussed the topic of our bilateral treaty framework. Over the years of diplomatic relations, around 45 bilateral documents have been signed. Currently, about ten more are in progress, which we hope to sign within this year," stated Sergey Aleynik, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

