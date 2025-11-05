Level of Food Self-Sufficiency in Belarus Reaches 96%

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9584a7c6-bb22-45ca-8df0-3439b2f559c4/conversions/2f9188ab-300d-40f7-9452-3597cf16b20b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9584a7c6-bb22-45ca-8df0-3439b2f559c4/conversions/2f9188ab-300d-40f7-9452-3597cf16b20b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9584a7c6-bb22-45ca-8df0-3439b2f559c4/conversions/2f9188ab-300d-40f7-9452-3597cf16b20b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9584a7c6-bb22-45ca-8df0-3439b2f559c4/conversions/2f9188ab-300d-40f7-9452-3597cf16b20b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian food industry continues to ramp up development and expand its product range. Our country is among the countries with the highest level of food self-sufficiency, currently reaching 96%.

Milk and dairy production stands at an impressive 292 percent: we produce almost four times more than we consume. Belarusian food products are known and appreciated in 113 countries worldwide. Dairy products are available in 55 countries and meat products in 25.

Maria Klimova, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"We already sell products in categories such as instant milk. We now have lactose-free sour cream, lactose-free ice cream, curd bars, and lactose-free cheese."

"Our latest developments include canned fruit-based foods for preschool and school-age children. These include sauces, desserts, cocktails, and confectionery products, such as sugar-free cookies, without added sucrose, but high in dietary fiber. We've also developed non-alcoholic, caffeine-free energy drinks. The energy effect is achieved through the use of amino acids, a complex of vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts," said Natalia Komarova, Deputy Director General of the Scientific and Practical Center for Food of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.