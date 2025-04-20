Lukashenko: Financial indicators of woodworking show where our money and our perspective are

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9ac88331-6612-43c8-93e6-07b30f1a572f/conversions/3c18ada9-2b69-41db-bcef-328e3e641ddc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9ac88331-6612-43c8-93e6-07b30f1a572f/conversions/3c18ada9-2b69-41db-bcef-328e3e641ddc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9ac88331-6612-43c8-93e6-07b30f1a572f/conversions/3c18ada9-2b69-41db-bcef-328e3e641ddc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9ac88331-6612-43c8-93e6-07b30f1a572f/conversions/3c18ada9-2b69-41db-bcef-328e3e641ddc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The financial indicators of the country’s wood-processing industry show where our money and our perspective are, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during his visit to wood-processing site No.2 of the Orsha Forestry in the agro-town of Kopys on April 21, BelTA informs.

Belarusian Forestry Minister Aleksandr Kulik reported to the President on the provision of forestry enterprises with modern logging equipment and also the wood-processing industry with wood raw materials. Speaking about exports, Aleksandr Kulik noted that the products are exported to the markets of 16 countries. It has been noted, that the financial performance in the wood-processing industry is improved.