Lukashenko: Geopolitical situation is aggravated by threats developing near Belarus's borders

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted the escalating events and threats developing in close proximity to the borders of Belarus. The head of state made this statement during a meeting summing up the results of a comprehensive inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, BELTA reported.

"The level of tasks, the pace of their setting and implementation – all this is determined by the seriousness of the geopolitical situation, the aggravating events and threats developing in close proximity to our borders. And not only to our borders," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The President drew attention to the wide circle of leaders of other countries with whom he is well acquainted and communicates regularly. This, coupled with his many years of work, allows him to form an opinion on the international situation and the events unfolding around the world.