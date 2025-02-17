At the Palace of Independence today, Alexander Lukashenko held talks with a delegation from the African nation headed by Field Marshal and Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar. Belarus and Libya share long-standing ties. Alexander Lukashenko particularly emphasized the friendly attitude towards the country and its people, and a readiness to develop contacts for the benefit of both nations. The challenging situation in Libya is no impediment to establishing closer ties.

We haven't heard news of Belarusian-Libyan cooperation in a long time, although there has always been talk of traditionally friendly relations between the peoples. However, this is a difficult moment, with an ongoing conflict in the country.

"We had an embassy Libya and were well familiar with the situation there, where the resources and minerals that were extracted were largely distributed for the development of the country, for the development of industrial, social, and cultural, and educational potential. And today, they are experiencing a certain stage of returning to normal life, and they desperately need the support of partners, such as Belarus. We have also experienced to a certain extent a massive impact through democratizing political methods," said Maxim Ryzhenkov, the Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Let's call a spade a spade: the cause of the Libyan crisis is what NATO did to this country in 2011. Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly made very specific statements on this matter. Because of the alliance's intervention, the country has been transformed into a destroyed state, from which flows of illegal migrants head north.

Now we are opening a new page of cooperation. Where necessary, Belarus is ready to help Libya. Field Marshal Haftar came to Minsk to discuss a wide range of issues, including cooperation in humanitarian and social spheres, as well as economic projects.

"Mr. Haftar, please consider that you have come to your friends, to your home. I have read much about you, heard much, and been told much. But, unfortunately, I am meeting you for the first time. I want you to know that we are very well informed about the situation in Libya, we know Libya very well. I have a special attitude towards your people, I visited Libya in my time. Of course, today it is a different Libya. But you should know that we are ready to do for you everything that you see as useful in Belarus," said the head of state.

"Everything that we agree upon today, in these days that you will be in Belarus, we will fulfill on time. Therefore, allow me to welcome you to Belarus and all those accompanying you - the members of the delegation. We are ready to work," added the Belarusian leader.

In his turn, Khalifa Belqasim Haftar stressed that he was also pleased with the meeting: "We are very glad to visit Belarus. Thank you very much for the invitation. We are very happy and want to cooperate with you."

In his words, various spheres are actively developing in Belarus, and the situation has remained peaceful and calm for many years, despite the fact that there are many points of tension around Belarus. The ability to maintain peace and tranquility, as Belarus does, is an example that many other states aspire to emulate, said the commander of the Libyan National Army.

According to him, wise leadership of the country has made the Republic of Belarus a high-tech state, where the production of various modern equipment is ensured, including industrial and agricultural. "Everything is developing at a high level with you," said Khalifa Belqasim Haftar.

"We really want to develop cooperation with you, so that it is mutually beneficial, for the benefit of the two countries and peoples," said the commander of the Libyan National Army. "We have a very strong desire to create strategic cooperation between us, Mr. President, for the future."