Lukashenko Hopes for Resolution in Ukrainian Conflict by 2025

"This year, there will be some resolution. I'm not saying the war will end and so on. The conflict will probably continue for a long time. But there will be a resolution. A light at the end of the tunnel will appear this year," said the head of state.

"We are supporters of peace in Ukraine. Everything must be considered now. And Russia's position, of course. We can do nothing without it. No America will ever force Russia to anything. Trump is not an idiot, not a fool, he won't say that to Putin. And if he does, it will be harmful. You can't push us around. We have our own interests, and Russia even more so. But we don't want war, we don't want people to die. Because millions will die. Who needs that?" noted the head of state. "We need to stop now. And this is primarily in the interest of Europe.