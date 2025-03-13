3.61 BYN
Lukashenko: I Do Not Plan to Meet with Americans in Moscow
"No, I do not intend to contact them. Although, I want to emphasize once again that we have always maintained certain contacts with them through specific agencies. But in this case, what is the point of meeting? There’s no sense in it. We are currently coordinating our position," Lukashenko clearly told journalists when asked about a possible meeting in Moscow with the American delegation before negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Do not worry. Our relations with the U.S. are a bit better than they were in the past. I mean, both ours and those with the Russians," added Lukashenko.