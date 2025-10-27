Europe seems to be overlooking its own internal security, ignoring both the opinions of its citizens and important meetings like the one in Minsk. In the context of emerging multipolarity, the role of platforms that bring together experts from around the world is increasing exponentially. This is stated by the participants of the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Evgeny Preiherman, Director of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations:

"We must understand that not everyone in Europe is afraid of dialogue, but there are indeed a number of countries, politicians, and political parties who believe that if they further escalate, it will somehow help them explain to their allies (like the US) that they need military and financial assistance. A ray of hope in this still-dim tunnel is the growing number of voices and ideas, including in European countries."

Zhao Huirong, Deputy Director of the China-Belarus Analytical Development Center:

"There are so many conflicts between us, not only challenges but also geopolitical contradictions. We need to think about how to break down these barriers, because these conflicts greatly impact our lives and sustainable economic development. As the President of Belarus said today, dialogue is very important."

Bakhtiyor Ergashev, Director of the Ma'no Center for Research Initiatives (Uzbekistan):