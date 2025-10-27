Branislav Hrvol: Minsk plays an important role in building bridges between West and East

The European Union uses pressure as a tool in the negotiation process, but this should not be the case. This was noted by participants of the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Is peace possible? And where does Belarus stand in the negotiation process? Expert opinions.

Zchary Paikin, Deputy Director of the Better World Order Project at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Government (Canada):

"From the European Union, we are already seeing the 19th round of sanctions against Russia without any long-term plans. This is a complete dead end. It's clear that the sanctions, despite their number, are not having the desired impact. Russia isn't changing its foreign policy, but is pursuing interests it deems important. We can also now say that Donald Trump's position could lead to a compromise or some kind of outcome that neither Ukrainians nor Russians will likely like. But this will be the platform, the foundation, on which further peaceful coexistence can be built. Therefore, I believe it is crucial to find a compromise, a way to resolve the conflict through joint efforts."

Martin Sajdik, Member of the Board of the Austrian Institute for European Studies and Security Policy:

"We know that there are a huge number of conflicts in the world, but some are being resolved, such as in the Caucasus, and there are also progresses in Gaza. But unfortunately, the war in Ukraine is still ongoing. We must hope that a solution to Europe's most painful conflict will soon be found. We hope that Minsk will remain a venue for such negotiations and meetings."

