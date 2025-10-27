Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sees no reason for Belarus to protect the European Union from migrants in the current situation. He stated this at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"How can we take seriously the EU's demands on us (as they put it, 'to solve the migrant problem') when Brussels, Poland, and the Baltic states have demonstratively torn up all previously reached agreements and refuse to maintain simple communication even on current issues?" the President said. "The logic is simple: if you've destroyed bridges, don't demand that we build crossings. We won't protect you with a noose around our necks. Sanctions are a noose around the neck of the Belarusian people, and you're demanding that we protect you. That won't happen!"

Alexander Lukashenko proposed naming at least one reason why Belarus should protect the European Union from migrants.

"Firstly, under the comprehensive pressure of sanctions, we have neither the spare resources nor the moral obligation to resolve the problems of those who imposed them. They're strangling us with sanctions and telling us, 'Protect us!'" the Belarusian leader noted.

Secondly, all infrastructure and all cross-border cooperation projects were unilaterally shut down by Belarus's Western neighbors.