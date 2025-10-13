Lukashenko: I support the US President's steps in Middle East

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he supports the steps taken by the American leader, Donald Trump, to settle the conflict in the Middle East. BELTA informed that the head of state communicated during the meeting in Minsk.

"I absolutely support the steps taken by the President of the USA, Donald Trump, according to the above-mentioned order in the Middle East. A decisive step, a good one, which, possibly, will lead to the creation of a state. It can be a unified Palestinian state, which will include the Gaza Strip. And finally, people will be able to live there normally," said the Belarusian leader.

He noted that the arrival in the USA of the administration of Donald Trump led to the fact that international relations began to change very quickly.