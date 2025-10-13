3.69 BYN
Lukashenko: I support the US President's steps in Middle East
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he supports the steps taken by the American leader, Donald Trump, to settle the conflict in the Middle East. BELTA informed that the head of state communicated during the meeting in Minsk.
"I absolutely support the steps taken by the President of the USA, Donald Trump, according to the above-mentioned order in the Middle East. A decisive step, a good one, which, possibly, will lead to the creation of a state. It can be a unified Palestinian state, which will include the Gaza Strip. And finally, people will be able to live there normally," said the Belarusian leader.
He noted that the arrival in the USA of the administration of Donald Trump led to the fact that international relations began to change very quickly.
"We have to pay what we owe, despite all the shortcomings, Donald is taking decisive steps in peace after the solution of global issues. The latest events in the Middle East, despite all the shortcomings (no matter how some of his opponents and political scientists have practiced it here) - this is a decisive and serious step, which stopped the conflict and the war," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. We have to pay the debt. We still have to do it for decades. We didn't do anything like that.