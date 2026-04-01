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Lukashenko: If anyone decides to look at Belarus through the sights of a gun, we will respond
Lukashenko: If anyone decides to look at Belarus through the sights of a gun, we will respond
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outlined the objective of the comprehensive inspection of the Armed Forces. He announced this at a meeting to summarize the inspection, BELTA reports.
Addressing the meeting participants, Alexander Lukashenko proposed a completely frank discussion about the inspection's results, without hiding anything. "Although this was a routine inspection, it was the first such large-scale one in the history of independent Belarus," the President emphasized.
The head of state emphasized that the objective was one-size-fits-all: to observe how units placed on full combat readiness would operate under wartime conditions. "I see these inspections in peacetime as a waste of money. We don't have any extra money," the Belarusian leader stated.
"There can be no peacetime. We are preparing for war. That's why we created the Armed Forces, that's why we maintain them, that's why the people pay to support us. And in this audience (and not only in this one), people must understand: we are absolutely against war. Especially our officers, our soldiers, the Armed Forces. Because we know what war is. We don't want war, but that's what the army is for. If someone suddenly decides to talk to us and look at us through the sights of a gun, we will respond. That's what we are preparing for," the head of state declared.