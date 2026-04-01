Lukashenko: If anyone decides to look at Belarus through the sights of a gun, we will respond

"There can be no peacetime. We are preparing for war. That's why we created the Armed Forces, that's why we maintain them, that's why the people pay to support us. And in this audience (and not only in this one), people must understand: we are absolutely against war. Especially our officers, our soldiers, the Armed Forces. Because we know what war is. We don't want war, but that's what the army is for. If someone suddenly decides to talk to us and look at us through the sights of a gun, we will respond. That's what we are preparing for," the head of state declared.