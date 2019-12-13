3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christian Belarusians, the president’s press service reports.
The message of greetings reads: “This holiday is filled with love for God, righteousness, and compassion. It inspires deeds of mercy and calls for peace and harmony. Christmas fills our souls with joy and gives us hope for the fulfillment of coveted wishes. As we get together with relatives and friends, we share the most important and intimate things, we think about eternal, timeless truths and meanings.”
Alexander Lukashenko wished strong health, kindness, and mutual understanding to all compatriots: “May this light day become a source of spiritual strength for new accomplishments and revelations.”
President
All
Lukashenko: I don’t cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Escape at any cost - Ukrainian military desert right from training grounds
Orthodox world celebrates Christmas. Festivities in Bethlehem, Russia, Georgia and Spain
'Absolutely necessary'. Trump determined to incorporate Greenland into United States
Zelensky switches to foul language, accusing West of not providing enough assistance
Regions
All
Incidents
All