Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christian Belarusians, the president’s press service reports.

The message of greetings reads: “This holiday is filled with love for God, righteousness, and compassion. It inspires deeds of mercy and calls for peace and harmony. Christmas fills our souls with joy and gives us hope for the fulfillment of coveted wishes. As we get together with relatives and friends, we share the most important and intimate things, we think about eternal, timeless truths and meanings.”

Alexander Lukashenko wished strong health, kindness, and mutual understanding to all compatriots: “May this light day become a source of spiritual strength for new accomplishments and revelations.”

