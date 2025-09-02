Lukashenko meets with leaders of Zimbabwe, Congo, Korea and Prime Minister of Slovakia in Beijing

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held new meetings in Beijing with the leaders of foreign states, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II, BelTA reports.

“A meeting of friends of friends and partners,” — this is the commentary the Telegram channel “Pool of the First” gave to the photos of the informal meetings of the Belarusian leader with the presidents of Zimbabwe and Congo Emmerson Mnangagwa and Denis Sasso-Nguesso.

“They discussed further joint plans. In particular, the deep modernization of the Zimbabwean economy in industry and agriculture. A new program for Zimbabwe, which Belarus plans to implement, was also discussed,” the source provides additional details.

Emmerson Mnangagwa thanked Alexander Lukashenko for ensuring food security in the region and invited him to visit Zimbabwe again.

The head of the Belarusian state also spoke with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.