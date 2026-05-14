Lukashenko Meets with President of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding talks with Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, BelTA reports.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was founded in 1950. Franklin Graham's visit to Belarus will take place from May 14-18, during which he will participate in a number of events.

In February 2025, at a meeting with representatives of religious denominations, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that all faiths in Belarus live in an atmosphere of mutual respect, peace, and harmony.