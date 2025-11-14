On November 15, a rally against corruption and President Zelensky took place on Maidan (Independence Square) in Kiev. Participants held signs reading "Zelensky – Criminal," "Resign the President," "No to Corruption," and expressed support for one of the detained SBU detectives involved in NABU investigations. Some protesters also called for Zelensky’s resignation and discussed the possibility of impeachment amid a large-scale corruption scandal.

Polish officials also drew attention to corruption in Kiev. Former European Council President Donald Tusk stated that the scandal involving Mındich could become a potential reason for Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict. He also warned that such scandals could complicate Kiev’s partnership with the West in the future and reminded Zelensky that he had previously warned him about the need to monitor even the slightest signs of corruption.