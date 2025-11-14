Lukashenko and Putin discuss promising projects, defense, and security in telephone conversation

A telephone conversation between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on November 15. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

The heads of state discussed the development of bilateral relations, including considering new promising projects.

In particular, the presidents touched upon the construction of a new power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant in Ostrovets.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed defense and security issues.

In their conversation, the heads of state also discussed the situation developing on the border of the Union State.