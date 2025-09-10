Lukashenko: No US president has made as many efforts to achieve peace as Trump

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked American leader Donald Trump for the efforts he is making to establish peace in different parts of the world. The head of state said this at a meeting in Minsk with US Presidential Representative John Cole, BELTA reports.

"I was thinking about what to say first. But, as trite as it may sound, I want to thank your President (not because I want to flatter him here, that is alien to me) for the efforts he is making towards peace, and above all in our region," the head of state said. "He stopped seven, six wars or conflicts - it does not matter. He stopped quite a few conflicts. I say this as a historian and as a President who has been working for a long time: no President of the United States of America has made so many efforts and such efforts to ensure peace on the planet. I think you will figure out the economy and tariffs yourselves. Nevertheless, I am grateful, John, to your friend Donald for the efforts he is making in world politics today."

"Thank you! I appreciate your words very much," John Cole responded to these words.