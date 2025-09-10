3.64 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.61 BYN
Lukashenko: No US president has made as many efforts to achieve peace as Trump
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked American leader Donald Trump for the efforts he is making to establish peace in different parts of the world. The head of state said this at a meeting in Minsk with US Presidential Representative John Cole, BELTA reports.
"I was thinking about what to say first. But, as trite as it may sound, I want to thank your President (not because I want to flatter him here, that is alien to me) for the efforts he is making towards peace, and above all in our region," the head of state said. "He stopped seven, six wars or conflicts - it does not matter. He stopped quite a few conflicts. I say this as a historian and as a President who has been working for a long time: no President of the United States of America has made so many efforts and such efforts to ensure peace on the planet. I think you will figure out the economy and tariffs yourselves. Nevertheless, I am grateful, John, to your friend Donald for the efforts he is making in world politics today."
"Thank you! I appreciate your words very much," John Cole responded to these words.
Alexander Lukashenko stressed the importance of the US continuing to act in this direction: "The main thing now, as I see it (not only me, you know that the SCO meeting was held recently, a lot was said about this, especially behind the scenes), is that Donald, despite his violent explosive character, does not cool off on this topic. The main thing is that you, the Americans, maintain the trend that you set today in terms of a peace agreement. Especially here in the region - in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine." "And, most importantly, I wish you more objectivity. You need to listen to everyone, Donald knows how to do this, but he must draw conclusions himself," the Belarusian leader added.