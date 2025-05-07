Lukashenko: "Northern Shore" Investment Project Must Be Oriented Toward the Future

The implementation of the "Northern Shore" investment project must be directed toward the future. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on May 8th during his visit to the International Exhibition Center in Minsk, reports BELTA.

After inaugurating the exhibition complex, the head of state familiarized himself with the progress of the "Northern Shore" project. Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Vladimir Kukharev, briefed the President on the stages of development and the current status of the construction work.

Alexander Lukashenko clarified whether the investors are fulfilling their commitments. Vladimir Kukharev confirmed that work is proceeding according to the schedule.

"Just remember one thing when you are overseeing (I also pass by and observe): everything must be oriented toward the future. This is not just a project for today," the head of state emphasized. "It’s about the future — starting from kindergartens and schools and ending with a smart city."