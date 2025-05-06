3.68 BYN
Lukashenko on cooperation with Guinea-Bissau: Belarus is open for you
During his talks with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed his readiness to negotiate cooperation with this country in all areas, BelTA informs.
"We know well the capabilities of your state, your country, your people. I am sure you have studied our capabilities. We are at your service. I know that you are in great need to develop agriculture. You are probably well aware that we are technologically and technically capable of providing you with the appropriate support and services. You can count on us in this respect," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The head of state noted that Belarus is ready to supply Guinea-Bissau with a wide range of necessary products, including foodstuffs and industrial goods.
"Belarus is open for you," the Belarusian leader emphasized.