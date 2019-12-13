3.34 RUB
Lukashenko on Pakistan-India conflict: There must be a peaceful resolution to this issue
During the talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a broad format In Islamabad, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus is strongly against escalating the situation between Pakistan and India. His words are quoted by BELTA.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that he is well familiar with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The uncertain status of this territory has long been the cause of the conflict between Pakistan and India.
"Nawaz Sharif (former Prime Minister of Pakistan - BELTA) showed me this territory from his home. We are strongly against escalating the situation between neighboring states. We will support you in this regard. There must be a peaceful resolution to this issue," the President emphasized.
