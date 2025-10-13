Lukashenko on U.S. and EU Sanctions: "We've learned to Live under Pressure, but They Distract Us"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has commented on keeping of Western sanctions, noting that despite changes in the rhetoric of the American leadership, the policy of restrictions against Belarus continues. He made this statement during a meeting in Minsk dedicated to the international situation and relations with the United States, BelTA reports.

"It should be taken into account that the United States and its allies, especially the European Union, currently continue to impose sanctions against Belarus. Yes, we have learnt to live under the pressure of these sanctions and work, although not without problems. But they do exist. They harm us and distract us from solving many issues," the head of state said. "The American administration, unfortunately, continues to pursue a policy of promoting certain pseudo-democratic values. We see this, too. In words, they seem to have moved away from this. But in reality, it’s nothing of the sort."