Once again, Belarus’s capital has served as a platform for dialogue on security matters. Over 600 participants from 48 countries gathered in our country for the Third Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, engaging in diplomatic and expert-level negotiations.

President Alexander Lukashenko outlined his vision for addressing current challenges and the way forward: only by abandoning confrontation can Eurasia be saved. Belarus envisions the European Union as a significant center of power (many representatives were present in the hall), but for this to happen, the goals of the European elites in Brussels must shift.

Today, NATO is expanding every day. The question of “why?” concerns us all.

The most striking impression from this conference platform is the representativeness of its participants. Delegates from Serbia and Saudi Arabia, Africa and Britain, Azerbaijan and Poland, Korea and Myanmar, Iran, India, the Emirates, Oman — this is far from an exhaustive list. And each of these nations, as sobering as it sounds, harbors regional security concerns. From this, there arises a shared understanding of how international relations must be shaped today to alleviate those fears. In short, the purpose of this third Eurasian security conference in Minsk is precisely to address these issues.

Kyrgyzstan Resolved All Its Border Conflicts This Year

Kubat Rakhimov, independent expert (Kyrgyzstan):

"We are one of the few states actively involved in nearly all the integration unions on the continent. Naturally, we are highly sensitive to these challenges. Why? Because, as you know, the Central Asian region was predicted to turn into a Eurasian Balkans — a territory of destruction, civil and military conflicts, and so on. But that did not happen. This year, Kyrgyzstan resolved all its border conflicts with neighbors — Uzbekistan and Tajikistan."

Crisis in European Policy on the Balkans

Representatives from Bosnia, Hungary, and Serbia, including top officials and government members, were present. The Balkan countries currently feel more acutely than anyone the irrationality of European policies. Consider Hungary’s energy scandal with Brussels — Budapest refused to play politics, thereby not doubling the costs for its citizens by refusing Russian gas, even as the EU adopted a plan for a complete ban on energy sources from Moscow. Serbia also periodically faces problems with EU decisions.

Internal Crisis in Belgrade

Srdjan Perisic, professor at East Sarajevo University and Banja Luka University:

"International relations are in a very poor state. Who is responsible? The West, the US, NATO, the European Union. Why? Because they seek geopolitical hegemony in Eurasia. A segment of the Serbian elite still looks to the West, even as its power wanes. Yet they want hegemony again, which is why the war in Ukraine continues."

Lukashenko Calls for Halting the Arms Race and Engaging in Dialogue

"One must not look at each other through the sights of a rifle," he believes.

Most speakers in interviews today mentioned primarily the lack of coordination and the loss of the desire to negotiate. This sentiment was voiced differently by both British and Indonesian representatives. Unfortunately, this is the reality today. That is why Minsk strives to support the growth of the conference — each year, more countries participate, and its geography broadens.

The Atmosphere of Multipolarity

Delegates, heads of foreign ministries, parliamentarians, research institutes, and think tanks gathered in the hall. The atmosphere clearly reflected the multipolarity discussed in Minsk on October 28.

Globally, there are approximately 50 ongoing military conflicts, varying in intensity, including around 11 full-scale wars. The bloodiest are in the Middle East and Ukraine — precisely in Eurasia.

In his speech, Alexander Lukashenko touched specifically on Belarus’s situation. Despite numerous efforts by Belarus to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Minsk faced inadequate political ambitions from Kyiv, which refused to engage with Moscow, leading to a loss of independence in decision-making. What has all this resulted in?

Lukashenko Advocates for a Unified Migrant Verification System

He stated that overcoming the migration crisis requires a global deal, where all sides reach an agreement.

The Belarusian President Calls for a Global Deal to Address the Migration Crisis

"To overcome the migrant crisis, we need a comprehensive international agreement," Lukashenko emphasized.

Ivan Eismont, head of Belarusian State Television and Radio Company, moderator of the Third Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security:

"Honestly, it worries me that never before in human history have so many high-ranking politicians, political scientists, journalists, and experts discussed the potential use of nuclear weapons so calmly — the possibility of a nuclear conflict is now on the table. And this will also be a topic of discussion. For now, I declare the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security open."

President Lukashenko appeared precisely on time, establishing Minsk’s reputation as one of the most organized venues for international meetings. Despite the seriousness of the topic, his tone remained positive.

Lukashenko Welcomes Conference Participants

"Dear participants! Thank you for inviting me to speak at our conference. First of all, I want to welcome you to Belarus’s capital at the third International Conference on Eurasian Security," he said. "This conference was awaited not only by us, but also — naturally — by our opponents, who are carefully watching Minsk today. Not everyone could make it here. Some of our neighbors aimed to do so by closing borders — and they even came up with absurd pretexts, like balloons. Even for a small country like Lithuania, that’s petty. And now the 'greatest' demand apologies from us. I received such information this morning. If we are at fault, we should always apologize. If we are convinced we are at fault, we are ready to discuss it publicly — and apologize. That’s a given. But if balloons with cigarettes or other contraband are flying over, that issue must be addressed where it started. Someone accepted or is accepting them. Someone is interested. We need to find and root out the causes of such actions. That’s just my personal opinion, as I’m sure you’ve been following this matter."

The Reason for Closed Borders

This refers to so-called balloon probes, historically tools of smugglers and criminals — nothing new for the border of Lithuania. Simply put, our neighbors are politicizing everything possible to tighten controls. The goal is to "squeeze" the border, but will this reduce smuggling? No. It will only make it harder to reach Minsk — at least temporarily.

Lukashenko: The Civilized World Has Reached Its Decline

"The so-called civilized world has reached its end — that’s certain. Not only because of our neighbors’ actions but also because of Europe and other powers (don’t be under any illusions about the US) — all part of hybrid warfare, just like the recent border closure by Warsaw. And where has that led? China and Russia found alternative routes. The Northern Sea Route has seen increased cargo traffic, causing enormous losses — not only for Belarus, which benefited from transit, but also for Poland, which earned 65–70% of transit revenues from Chinese goods. The rest, 30–35%, shifted through Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus. Who lost? Clearly, everyone but the initiators. Now they are trying to find ways out of this situation. But I doubt they will succeed. You know what China is like, and you understand their approaches."

Lukashenko on America’s "Theatrical" Position on Ukraine

"I fear it’s just theater," said Lukashenko, asserting that the US might be merely playing a role in the Ukraine crisis.

The conference’s growing popularity was evident in the packed hall and distinguished participants. Among them: the President of the Republic of Srpska, foreign ministers of Hungary, Russia, and North Korea, China’s special envoy for Eurasia, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and prominent Georgian politicians — amidst a serious political crisis in that country. It becomes clear how valuable stability is, and how much time can be lost in the pursuit of instability.

The Potential of Alternative Perspectives

"This 21st century is characterized by closed skies, barbed wire, and outright rejection of dissent. And that’s just the beginning. They fear — as if their fears could be realized — the emergence of alternative viewpoints. They are afraid of all of us, of your analytics, of your knowledge of the situation, and of your voices. Yet you have come to Minsk despite everything. Here, we always welcome you. Each year, the conference becomes more sought after, and it has already secured its place on the international calendar," Lukashenko noted. "First, where else can fundamental security issues on our shared continent be openly and honestly discussed? In Munich? Perhaps. But there, they only want to hear from those who have passed through the 'ideological sieve' — which we are criticized for. If they had their way, next year, probably, they wouldn’t even allow Americans to attend, based on what we saw last year. They might just tell the truth about the 'European garden': the lost values, dependency, hypocrisy, censorship, and double standards."

The reputation of Munich as a venue for negotiations is now somewhat tarnished, even among European experts. No matter how strong anti-Russian sentiments are, few believe the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved without Russia’s involvement in negotiations. But since 2022, Russia has not been invited to Munich.

Precedent with Russian Assets in Belgium

A subtle hint of banditry is evident even on the financial front. Just days ago, EU summit participants in Brussels divided Russian assets — €210 billion under full blockade. Belgium, which was supposed to return these assets, is holding firm, claiming that retaliatory measures against European businesses in Russia would be even more costly. So who is the aggressor? And what does the EU really want? Are international laws being dismantled? Of course. Any restrictions are just as illegal as they are unjustified.

This Path Leads to Self-Isolation

"This is a direct road to self-isolation from the world we aspire to. A world founded on understanding, tolerance, and respect for differences. In short, a world where the global majority recognizes itself as a full and equal participant. I am confident this process will continue. And the countries of Eurasia have everything — vast markets, rich resources, advanced technologies, and invaluable human potential — to foster mutual development. We must find solutions to problematic issues honestly, with results-oriented dialogue, respecting our interests," Lukashenko urged. "Let’s be frank: we speak of the global majority, of Eurasia — we can do much, because we are many, and we can achieve a lot. But the biggest problem is that we are doing very little in this direction. We all understand that we cannot keep walking around with bent knees, bending to one country or one person. We see that clearly. Sanctions are just one example. How many have we imposed recently? Yet we have already reached the point of theft — the very thing we’ve always been pushed toward. Look at Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, Belarus’s, perhaps others’. Western countries have always insisted we keep our reserves where? If we have reserves at home, they are not reserves at all. They want us to move them elsewhere — into first-class banks, into solid countries. And once moved, what happens? They start to take that money as their own and direct it wherever they see fit."

Communication with Neighbors and Closed Channels

The president has spoken more than once about the border and closed channels with neighbors. Complete disconnection is impossible — and Belarus has never wanted that. Moreover, Minsk always seeks to minimize losses for Poland and Lithuania, understanding that ordinary people suffer most.

Does Europe Need Peace?

"We couldn’t completely destroy Ukrainian drones, despite warning the Poles — not enough time, and it’s always difficult," Lukashenko said. "We informed them. They then struck their own homes with their rockets. First, they accused us and Russia. Then — thanks to the Americans — they said it was probably not Russian. They found out it wasn’t Russian. That’s how escalation happens. And the question always arises: why do you do this? Why escalate?"

He emphasized that the measures in the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s framework are purely defensive.

The Reason for Deploying the "Oresnik" Missile System in Belarus

Lukashenko explained that the placement of this missile system is a response to regional escalation and modern threats. "Let’s move away from this, and the talk about 'Oresnik' will cease — but they don’t want to," he said.

"We threaten no one. We only ensure our security. We are always open to constructive dialogue and mutual steps to reduce tensions. If our Western partners are ready for that, neither Belarus nor Russia will be in debt," the Belarusian leader affirmed.

He recalled that six years ago, he proposed a multilateral declaration against deploying intermediate-range missiles in Europe — a proposal that was simply ignored. "Unfortunately, our offer was not heeded," he lamented. "Some European countries already plan to deploy such missiles themselves. Why criticize us? Because these are some of the most dangerous weapons! Flight time is minutes. In case of error or provocation, there will be no time to analyze."

"At the moment, it seems that Europe does not want peace. Its politicians have forgotten the horrors of World War II. They believe that increasing military potential will secure them. No, it will only lead to catastrophe — a step further on the escalatory ladder," Lukashenko warned.

Lukashenko Calls for the G7 to Unite for Common Interests

He emphasized that, despite calls for dialogue, there is a complete absence of negotiations on security, arms control, and confidence-building measures.

"Where is that so-called Western rationality? Don’t they understand that arms control and confidence measures are far more beneficial and cheaper than a new arms race? The choice is simple — de-escalation or escalation. Let’s choose de-escalation now, for everyone’s benefit," he urged.

"Earlier, I mentioned that the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis was Ukraine’s refusal to guarantee that NATO troops would not be stationed at its borders. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov:

'True collective security cannot be limited to serving the narrow interests of a few. Security must be universal, or it will not exist at all. Russia advocates for every state to have equal rights to choose how to ensure its security — whether through military neutrality or alliances. This right cannot be exercised in isolation, as NATO is doing now.'"

Migration Crisis and Belarus’s Role

Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus has always controlled its border since gaining sovereignty. The flow of migrants was always manageable until the EU began threatening sanctions and interfering in internal affairs. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statements, encouraging migrants to come, had consequences.

Lukashenko: We Will Not Protect You with a Noose Around Your Neck

He reminded that Merkel once practically invited migrants. "Come, there’s work to do! If they’ve come to you (and they also come to us), give them equal conditions. They are people," he said. "We do the same. Those who come to us — whether from Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, or even Afghanistan and Uzbekistan — are given all conditions. Free education, healthcare, and respect. Have you ever heard of migrants committing crimes in Belarus? They value our attitude."

Who Prevents Europe from Doing the Same?

"Why don’t Europe do this? Just do it," Lukashenko challenged. "Then they will work in your Volkswagens or Mercedes, assemble cars, and perhaps there will be fewer problems. But they wanted to turn them into slaves. Well, so be it," he said.

He noted that the Polish people have prompted their government to pay attention to migration issues. Belarusian authorities have uncovered organized groups that orchestrate these flows, from Belarus to Germany, involving criminal gangs. "The Germans remain silent. I understand why. But when we discuss migration and Poland with German officials, they turn a blind eye — they know what’s happening."

"Why are you doing this? Why escalate?"

He warned that sanctions are effectively a noose around the Belarusian people. "And you demand that we defend you?" he asked. "That won’t happen."

Visa-Free Travel and Belarus’s Positive Image

Nearly 200,000 foreigners have experienced visa-free entry since the beginning of the year, and over 1.2 million Europeans visited Belarus in recent years. Many of them share positive impressions, contrary to propaganda.

Belarus Believes in a Strong European Union

"In the emerging multipolar world order, the European Union must play a key role. A strong EU. We believe in this and have repeatedly called for it. It is one of the pillars of our planetary system — the foundation of peace. But whether the EU can occupy such a position — that remains an open question," Lukashenko said.

He pointed out that the EU is currently in crisis, citing causes such as decades of internal regulation, the flight of business, and the abandonment of normal cooperation with Eastern neighbors, primarily Russia. "Border fences are being built, and soon they might be mined. And what about energy prices? Are there resources to stay at the forefront of innovation?"

Lukashenko to the EU: If You Destroy Bridges, Don’t Expect Us to Build Crossings

He criticized European leaders for focusing on internal problems, suggesting they prefer to cover them with war. "Do they think that militarizing the economy will guarantee growth?" he asked rhetorically.

"Temporary stagnation might occur, but the disastrous consequences will have to be dealt with later," he warned.

He also highlighted rising Euroscepticism, internal contradictions, and tensions between EU member states. "Euroscepticism is growing. Discontent is bubbling internally. Contradictions are deepening. They are planting bombs under Europe’s future — or perhaps Eurasia’s. I say openly: if you aim for peaceful coexistence and don’t seek to remake us, we won’t seek to remake you."

A Message to Peters Szijjártó of Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó, speaking in Russian, exemplified a bold approach — defending Hungary’s national interests against global European policies.

The North Korean Delegation Knows the "Off-Limits"

Sanctions against North Korea, initiated in 2006 and intensified annually, teach its representatives firsthand how US actions (especially under past administrations) undermine the foundations of the international security system.

What Has Belarus Proposed to Eurasian Countries?

Lukashenko summarized four key points:

1. End the era of sanctions, as they guarantee economic crises.

2. Protect critical infrastructure — pipelines, internet cables, nuclear power plants — by exchanging data and ensuring their physical security and uninterrupted operation.

3. Overcome the migration crisis by establishing a unified verification system, fighting human traffickers, and expediting deportations.

4. Address artificial intelligence’s risks — an uncontrolled race turns AI from a useful resource into a weapon of mass destruction. He proposed creating a digital neighborhood for Eurasia, based on principles of sovereignty and neutrality, integrated into a future multipolar and diverse world order.

"We Need Dialogue"

"Don’t look at each other through the sights of a gun," he urged. "Always talk. When dialogue ceases, war becomes closer."

Lukashenko: We Are Not Targeting Anyone — Europe, Paris, or London Are Not Needed

He reaffirmed Belarus’s and Russia’s peaceful intentions toward Europe.

He emphasized the need to stop the arms race, noting that many claim they will not participate, yet reality suggests otherwise.

After applause, the President personally greeted participants — a sign of Minsk’s reputation as a well-organized venue. Despite the gravity of the topics, his tone remained optimistic.

