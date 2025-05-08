Lukashenko Praises Moscow Victory Parade: "The Finest Parade You Have Ever Held"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared his impressions of the recent Victory Parade in Moscow during an interview with journalists, as reported by BELTA.

"It was the most outstanding parade you have organized in the Russian Federation. I did not participate in the Soviet parades. But I have observed all the Russian parades, and I can confidently say that this was the most impressive of them all," he stated.

"Some people were marveling and exclaiming that perhaps there was a lack of equipment, especially in the air echelon. But you understand — it was a time of war. Under those circumstances, it’s not the time to be bringing equipment from the front lines for display. What was shown were new models. Well done. We know this because we have purchased similar equipment from the Russian Federation. I was completely satisfied with what I saw," Lukashenko added.