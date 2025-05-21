Lukashenko Praises Xi Jinping’s Personal Contribution to Development of Belarus-China Relations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko highlighted the pivotal role played by President Xi Jinping in advancing Belarus-China cooperation. This statement was made during a meeting with Liu Guozhong, Vice Premier of the State Council of China, reports BELTA.

"We welcome you to Belarus not merely as a distinguished dignitary but primarily as an envoy of the friendly Chinese people and the great Chinese nation. You bear responsibility for Belarus-China relations, just as our Deputy Prime Minister, Nikolai Snopkov, oversees this direction. I must say that, thanks to your efforts, we have made significant progress in specific areas of our partnership. Initially, we engaged with many states through the signing of memoranda and letters of intent. However, with you, we have long been implementing concrete contracts. Much of this success is due to you and your colleagues," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Furthermore, Alexander Lukashenko underscored Xi Jinping’s substantial personal contribution to the development of bilateral ties: "All that I have said does not diminish in any way the achievements of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, my great and longstanding friend, Xi Jinping. Had it not been for his leadership and the pivotal shift when he assumed control of the Party and the state, these accomplishments might not have been possible, and perhaps we would not be meeting today."

On May 21, Vice Premier Liu Guozhong arrived in Belarus for a visit. He also serves as co-chair of the Belarus-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.