Lukashenko Proposes Experimenting with Fertilizers to Improve the Fertility of Sandy Soils

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01bbcd73-6353-4652-9f0c-31af3308a952/conversions/e4242ea5-1f4c-46ef-a5e1-b2a48732e97f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01bbcd73-6353-4652-9f0c-31af3308a952/conversions/e4242ea5-1f4c-46ef-a5e1-b2a48732e97f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01bbcd73-6353-4652-9f0c-31af3308a952/conversions/e4242ea5-1f4c-46ef-a5e1-b2a48732e97f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01bbcd73-6353-4652-9f0c-31af3308a952/conversions/e4242ea5-1f4c-46ef-a5e1-b2a48732e97f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed an experiment with fertilizers that could improve the fertility of sandy soil. He made this statement while listening to a report on the National Bank's current activities in the context of the country's economic development objectives, BelTA reports.

The President noted that some fields in Belarus are located on hills and have sandy soils. In this regard, the head of state proposed an experiment that could improve the quality of these fields. The idea is to try mixing organic fertilizers with peat. This step could improve the fertility of lands unsuitable for agriculture.

"I even thought: what if we take a layer of potassium salt waste, add a layer of organic matter, and a layer of peat, and mix it all up – what would happen? It probably wouldn't be any worse. After all, some of the potassium fertilizer remains. Plow it under, and then add peat and organic fertilizer," said Alexander Lukashenko. "It'll definitely improve the soil. But how economically feasible this is, we need to experiment. I'm willing to observe."

Regarding peat fertilizers, the President cited the example of the People's Republic of China, which buys peat from Belarus and uses it to fertilize poor soil: "They ship it thousands of kilometers... They understand it will pay off."