Lukashenko Proposes Implementing Major Project with Algeria and Oman

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed implementing a major joint fertilizer production project with Algeria and Oman. He made this announcement following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, BelTA reports.

"What pleasantly surprised me was that the President of Algeria has excellent relations with the Sultan of Oman and that country. They work very closely together. They are our friends. The Sultan of Oman and I have known each other for 20 years. And, as many have noticed, we have a good relationship," the head of state said. "A very interesting topic has come up. The President said that he will soon have so much phosphate that he won't have anywhere to put it. And we know how to produce phosphate fertilizers. We produce a huge amount of nitrogen fertilizers. Algeria, for example, is a leading country in the production and export of natural gas. It's a member of OPEC, which means it produces a huge amount of oil. But if there's gas, then there's nitrogen fertilizer."

"We have a large quantity of potash fertilizers. And if Algeria develops its own phosphates (editor's note), we can and should produce fertilizers from them. We have technologies for all types of mineral fertilizers. We can build a three-person facility in Oman (a crossroads of all trade routes), as I told the President. By investing, we can build a facility using established technologies. We can produce a huge quantity of mineral fertilizers, which are needed in Algeria and throughout the region, especially in Africa," said Alexander Lukashenko.