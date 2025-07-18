Lukashenko Reckons Belarus- Nicaragua Cooperation to Produce Tangible Results

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/323a9a83-145c-4cae-97c4-50b574645fc6/conversions/72b8a91f-c94f-4c91-864b-742a0b6589d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/323a9a83-145c-4cae-97c4-50b574645fc6/conversions/72b8a91f-c94f-4c91-864b-742a0b6589d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/323a9a83-145c-4cae-97c4-50b574645fc6/conversions/72b8a91f-c94f-4c91-864b-742a0b6589d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/323a9a83-145c-4cae-97c4-50b574645fc6/conversions/72b8a91f-c94f-4c91-864b-742a0b6589d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on behalf of the Belarusian nation and himself personally has congratulated Nicaragua Co-Presidents Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo and citizens of this country on the 46th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Today the Sandinista National Liberation Front proudly continues its systematic work, the basis of which is daily care for the ordinary people and the construction of a fair and sustainable society. It is pleasant to note that the mutually beneficial Belarusian-Nicaraguan partnership in the political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, based on the principles of respect, trust, reliability and openness, is only growing stronger every year and, of course, will soon bring tangible results for both countries," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus is ready to continue participating in the processes of improving infrastructure, modernizing agriculture and improving the quality of life of Nicaraguan people. "I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to fully realize the potential of our cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the President emphasized.