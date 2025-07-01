3.77 BYN
Lukashenko: Repetition of Tragedies Like in Ukraine Is Unacceptable to Us
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The prerequisites for developments similar to those in Ukraine or the Middle East will be nipped in the bud in Belarus. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on July 1st during a solemn gathering in celebration of Independence Day, BELTA reported.
According to him, Belarusians react more acutely than anyone else to events that prompt them to draw historical parallels.
"The repetition of tragedies, as in Ukraine or, God forbid, in the Middle East, is unacceptable to us. We will suppress the roots of such scenarios at their inception. I am speaking to those behind each such scenario," the President warned.