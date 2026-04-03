Lukashenko Reveals Advice He's Given Trump Regarding War in Iran

о тра news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko revealed the advice he gave U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a war with Iran, BelTA reports.

"The Americans are great. They've started doing what I advised Trump in our last talks. I can tell you today. The Jews came to him, the Israelis (they forgot about the Holocaust, they leveled Gaza, children died there, people died), they started calling on him to fight Iran. He went. What should we do now? I tell them: 'Israel wanted to fight Iran – let them fight. Let them fight. Why are you interfering? You're going to bury your people there' ," the head of state said.

"And coffins have slowly started arriving in America. And society is outraged. Two-thirds of the public already disapprove of this adventure. So I say: 'Tell Donald to let Israel fight Iran. So we'll see what happens.' We all know how to fight with the help of others. Just like the West is fighting in Ukraine," Alexander Lukashenko has shared the details.

"I see that common sense has prevailed. They are slowly, slowly leaving. You hear these statements: 'We bombed it,' 'We killed it with a missile,' 'We'll take the uranium tomorrow.' But the main thing is oil: 'We'll seize Kharg Island.' This island is hundreds of kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz and doesn't affect the passage of ships there. But the Americans have slowly begun to leave. I'm sure the Jews will also realize they've gotten into the wrong place," the President stated.