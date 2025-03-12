Lukashenko’s Greeting to the Pope: Belarusians Feel Your Care for Well-Being of the Faithful

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pope Francis on the anniversary of the solemn commencement of his pontificate. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"In our country, we hold in high esteem your wise approach to fostering good-neighborliness and mutual understanding among nations, as well as your spiritual efforts directed towards promoting the ideals of mercy and love for one’s neighbor," the congratulatory message stated.

The head of state highlighted the successful development of cooperation between Minsk and the Vatican, noting that with the opening of the Belarusian embassy to the Holy See this year, the bilateral relations will reach a qualitatively new level.

"I am confident that your pastoral work will continue to strengthen peace and harmony, as well as uphold Christian values. In Belarus, we genuinely feel your personal care for the well-being of the faithful and the unity of our society," the President emphasized.