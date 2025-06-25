3.77 BYN
Lukashenko: Sanctions Encourage Belarus and Cuba to Jointly Search for Efficient Solutions
Sanctions only encourage Belarus and Cuba to jointly search for efficient solutions. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 25 during talks with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, BelTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko called a good tradition the constructive interaction between Belarus and Cuba in the international arena. According to him, the parties share each other's approaches to the most important matters on the present-day agenda and provide unconditional mutual support.
"We unanimously and consistently oppose unilateral restrictive measures in international politics and trade. The illegal sanctions pressure on our states is not just not weakening, but is intensifying. This is especially true for mechanisms of monetary and financial settlements. But negative external factors only encourage us to jointly search for efficient solutions," the Belarusian leader emphasized.