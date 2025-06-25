Lukashenko: Sanctions Encourage Belarus and Cuba to Jointly Search for Efficient Solutions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5d3d313-34d0-4b63-af34-aaa26c313483/conversions/9749e78c-08e4-45a8-bf84-f65928aa040f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5d3d313-34d0-4b63-af34-aaa26c313483/conversions/9749e78c-08e4-45a8-bf84-f65928aa040f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5d3d313-34d0-4b63-af34-aaa26c313483/conversions/9749e78c-08e4-45a8-bf84-f65928aa040f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5d3d313-34d0-4b63-af34-aaa26c313483/conversions/9749e78c-08e4-45a8-bf84-f65928aa040f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Sanctions only encourage Belarus and Cuba to jointly search for efficient solutions. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 25 during talks with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko called a good tradition the constructive interaction between Belarus and Cuba in the international arena. According to him, the parties share each other's approaches to the most important matters on the present-day agenda and provide unconditional mutual support.