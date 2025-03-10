Lukashenko Seeks to Open New Cooperation Avenues with Primorye

On March 11, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Oleg Kozhemyako, the Governor of Primorsky Krai in Russia, to discuss potential new directions for collaboration, as reported by BELTA.

"I must note, Oleg Nikolaevich, that you are a man of your word. You came to Belarus, came to meet with the President, and we discussed various issues. Perhaps we can come up with something new in our cooperation. We will monitor how well the previous agreements are being fulfilled," the President stated at the beginning of the meeting.