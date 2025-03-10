3.58 BYN
3.20 BYN
3.48 BYN
Lukashenko Seeks to Open New Cooperation Avenues with Primorye
On March 11, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Oleg Kozhemyako, the Governor of Primorsky Krai in Russia, to discuss potential new directions for collaboration, as reported by BELTA.
"I must note, Oleg Nikolaevich, that you are a man of your word. You came to Belarus, came to meet with the President, and we discussed various issues. Perhaps we can come up with something new in our cooperation. We will monitor how well the previous agreements are being fulfilled," the President stated at the beginning of the meeting.
Lukashenko expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to meet personally with the leader of the Russian region, emphasizing the strong ties that exist between Primorye and Belarus: "As I like to say, it may be a distant land, but it is ours. Vladivostok and Primorye have never been foreign to us."