Lukashenko sends congratulations to Vietnam on 80th anniversary of independence

The leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and President Luong Cuong on the 80th anniversary of independence of this country. This is reported by BELTA.

The head of state noted that the relations between Minsk and Hanoi have a long history and throughout the history of bilateral relations Belarus has been admiring Vietnam's success in achieving ambitious goals of political, economic and social development.

In his message to To Lam, the President emphasized: "Your visit to Belarus in the anniversary year of Vietnam's independence has become a vivid symbol of the unbreakable Belarusian-Vietnamese friendship. I am convinced that the transition to a qualitatively new stage in the relations between our countries - strategic partnership - will be marked by further deepening of the political dialogue, diversification of areas of economic cooperation, implementation of large-scale joint projects, and coordinated actions to respond to global and regional challenges."

"Strengthening close ties with Vietnam as the main partner in Southeast Asia is an absolute priority for Belarus," the head of state noted in his congratulations to Luong Cuong.