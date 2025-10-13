Lukashenko Set Task to Develop Algorithm of Belarusian-American Relations for the Future

"Considering the emerging progress in contacts with Washington, we need to develop a further framework for Belarusian-American relations for the future. At the same time, we must more clearly define our priorities. It is also important to establish, as we now call it, red lines, the crossing of which is unacceptable for us. It is crucial that our actions in no way harm not only Belarusian-Russian but also Belarusian-Chinese relations, as well as our commitments to other friendly countries as part of Belarus's participation in Eurasian integration associations. This is sacred. We have agreed and signed the relevant agreements. Therefore, we must act within their framework," the Belarusian leader stated.