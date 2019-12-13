3.41 RUB
Lukashenko signs decree on pardoning 20 more people convicted of extremist crimes
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed another decree on pardoning 20 persons who committed extremist crimes, BELTA reports.
Of those pardoned, 11 are women, 14 have chronic diseases, 10 convicts have children, one woman has 4 children.
All of them applied for pardon, repented of their crimes.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs will monitor their behavior after their release.
