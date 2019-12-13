Lukashenko signs decree to declare Year of Improvement

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 1 to declare 2025 the Year of Improvement, BelTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

This year marks the start of a five-year period of quality. It implies a set of measures aimed at creating and maintaining a comfortable, safe, modern and nice living environment. The government will implement these measures together with organizations and the general public.

In 2025, large-scale events will be held to tidy up and landscape communities and industrial premises, and to maintain the areas along highways and railways in proper condition. At least two national subbotniks [days of volunteer unpaid work] will be held.

The government was instructed to approve the national plan of events for the Year of Improvement within a month.

The decree seeks to inject new energy into the volunteer movement and implement public initiatives aimed at improving the living environment in communities across the country.