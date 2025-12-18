Lukashenko spoke about Belarusian "city within a city" project in Oman

The head of state recalled that, by decision of the Sultan of Oman, with whom Alexander Lukashenko has developed good personal and business relations, an area of over 200 hectares has been allocated to Belarus for the construction of tourism facilities.

According to the President, design work is currently underway, and construction is planned to begin in the coming years. Private investors are also being sought for financing.

"It's a unique place, everyone's eager to get there. I want our people… I want our first tourists to fly there and have the opportunity to sail (along – editor's note) along the Indian Ocean. The Maldives are just nearby; if someone wants to, they can go there. We need to take action. We need to have our own place somewhere for our people," said Alexander Lukashenko.