Lukashenko States That Fugitives Are Not Part of Belarus’s Amnesty Agreements with the U.S.

Fugitives abroad have no connection to the Belarusian-American agreements, including those concerning the amnesty of certain prisoners, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told journalists, as reported by BELTA.

"Our fugitives have nothing to do with this. On the contrary, they are saying that there should be 'political prisoners.' If there are no 'political prisoners,' then there is no reason to pressure the 'dictator.' That is their position, their policy," said the head of state.