Lukashenko: The greatest mineral resource in Belarus is clean water
Text by:Natalia Breus
Belarus has achieved a significant milestone by transferring the capital, Minsk, to a water supply sourced entirely from underground artesian wells.
President Alexander Lukashenko attended the inauguration ceremony at the new pumping station "Shchomyslitsa" on January 10. This project, though costly, ensures that every resident of Minsk now has access to excellent quality water.
Lukashenko emphasized the importance of this project, comparing it to other major initiatives like space exploration and nuclear power plant construction. He highlighted that providing nearly 2 million people with pure artesian water is a remarkable achievement for the current generation.
The project involved drilling around 90 wells and laying over 100 kilometers of pipelines. Minsk now consumes almost half a million cubic meters of water daily, with the new system supplying the necessary additional 120,000 cubic meters from underground sources.
Additionally, Lukashenko has given directives for the reconstruction of water treatment facilities and waste processing, urging a more careful approach to resource management. The city has already begun the reconstruction of mechanical and biological treatment facilities, with plans to further enhance waste processing capabilities.
Belarus ranks among the top 20 countries in terms of access to clean water, and this project further solidifies its commitment to providing high-quality water to its citizens.
